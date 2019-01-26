Vizio starts testing SmartCast 3.0 with AirPlay 2 support

Since the platform's adding support for the second version of AirPlay, you'll be able beam media to multiple devices. You'll also be able to mirror content you can't cast, such as web pages, on a bigger screen. Meanwhile, the addition of HomeKit support means you'll be able to control a SmartCast TV -- switch it on and off, change volumes and even ask Siri to play shows -- using an iPhone or an iPad. If you want to test the updated platform ASAP and you're in the US or Canada, you can sign up for beta testing on Vizio's website. Otherwise, you can get it as a cloud-based update when the company rolls it out sometime in the second quarter.