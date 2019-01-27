Google Assistant may scan your face to personalize commands

You could also invite other people to create profiles.

There's no clue as to when Face Match might launch, assuming it launches in the first place. The absence of imagery and other content implies that it might not arrive for a while. It could make sense, though. So long as your device has a camera (no Home Hub users need apply), you could view sensitive info or issue commands without having to create a voice profile. This might also be an accessibility feature -- people who can't speak could still get a customized, private experience in a multi-user household.