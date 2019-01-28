Snapchat may allow public Stories that don't disappear

The move would be prompted at least in part by Snapchat's partners. While it's possible to embed Stories on the web or otherwise share them, some partners refuse because they know it will disappear after 90 days. What's the point of capturing Snapchat footage of a breaking news story if you can't revisit that video a year later? One Reuters source said Snap had already been talking with one parnter about extending the lifespan of Stories, and might make some celebrities' Stories permanent.

Snap declined to comment.

There are plenty of incentives to go this route. Money, to no one's surprise, is a major concern. Snap hasn't been in great shape lately, and this would let the company charge more for ads knowing they'll stick around for much longer. It would also give Snap a better footing against its arch-rival Instagram, which has always had permanent public posts even as Stories remained temporary. You might not ditch Instagram if this change takes place, but you may be in less of a rush to ditch Snapchat if you know some of your posts will live in perpetuity.