Google+ will bid users farewell on April 2nd

While we have a couple more months before April 2nd, you'll no longer be able to create new profiles, pages, communities and events starting on February 4th. The company will also sunset the ability to use Google+ for comments on Blogger on the same day, though other sites will have until March 7th. In the next few weeks, Google+ Sign In buttons will stop working and will be replaced by Google Sign in buttons in some cases. However, Mountain View will wait until the shutdown day itself to close all consumer accounts and pages, as well as to delete all Google+ comments users made over the past years.

Since some communities may have accumulated tons of interesting and important data, the company will give moderators the chance to download posts, including their including author, body and photos, sometime in early March. It sounds like there's zero chance for Google to change its mind, so you can say goodbye to the consumer version of the social network. Google+ for G Suite customers will live on, though, and will even get a new look and new features soon.