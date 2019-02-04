Google's tumultuous year didn't stop it from making more money than ever

As usual, the vast majority of Google's income came from its ad business, but its "other revenues" category continues to grow in a major way. Revenue of $6.5 billion in the quarter represented a 31 percent increase year-over-year. As a reminder, "other revenues" encompasses Google's hardware business -- so new products like the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL as well as the Google Home Hub, along with things like Google Play and various paid Google services, all contributed to that growth. For a point of comparison, Google's "other revenues" segment "only" brought in $3.4 billion in revenue in the last quarter of 2016, so the business has almost doubled in the last two years.

The other segment of interest in Alphabet's ledger is "other bets," which is where the company lumps all non-Google business. It's been losing money ever since Alphabet started breaking these companies out, and that hasn't changed this quarter. Other bets lost $1.3 billion, up a whopping 78 percent over the 748 million the group lost a year ago. Alphabet's quarterly earnings call just started, and we'll be listening for more details on the successes Google found in its hardware and services business as well as what drove the losses for other bets.