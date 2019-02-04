Warby Parker's iPhone app lets you try on glasses in AR

The AR-powered try-on feature uses the face mapping technology found in iPhones with the True Depth camera, including the iPhone X, XR, XS and XS Max. The same tech that enables unlocking the device with Face ID and creating Animoji lets you put on any pair of glasses in Warby Parker's inventory without ever setting foot in the store or waiting for the frames to arrive in the mail. The app also has social sharing features built in so you can post a picture of yourself in your AR specs ask your friends and family what they think.

This isn't Warby Parker's first foray into face mapping or augmented reality. The company previously used the iPhone's TrueDepth camera to provide glasses recommendations based on face measurements. With the latest update, you'll actually be able to see how those recommendations look on your face.