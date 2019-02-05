Planet-shaping survival game 'Astroneer' launches tomorrow

After years in early access releases and a fair amount of buzz, Astroneer is almost here. The finished version of System Era's survival sandbox title arrives February 6th on Windows PCs and Xbox One, and it might be intriguing even if you've burnt out on the genre. The central allure remains the ability to reshape its procedurally generated planets with your mining tool. You can dig tunnels (as deep as your oxygen supply will allow), carve pathways and otherwise remake the world to harvest resources and lay out your base.