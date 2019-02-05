iOS 12.2 beta comes with new Animoji and AT&T's fake 5G logo

Apple has rolled out a new beta version of iOS 12.2, and testers on AT&T have noticed a curious change with their devices. Some users have reported that "5G E" -- the carrier's controversial fake 5G icon -- has replaced the LTE logo when their mobile data is switched on. 5G E stands for "5G Evolution," which is still LTE, though modified to provide faster-than-usual speeds. AT&T faced a lot of flak from fellow carriers when the icon debuted on Android devices in late 2018, but the company stood by its decision to use the label for areas with enhanced coverage.