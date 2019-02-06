'Captain Marvel' will be the first Disney movie exclusive to Disney+

In a call with Wall Street analysts, Disney CFO Christine McCarthy said the decision to hold back movies and shows from other streaming services could cost the company around $150 million due to the loss of licensing fees. Iger clarified, however, that it's a loss the entertainment titan is willing to take in order to invest in its future.

He explained that the company's decisions revolving around Disney+ are all meant to turn the streaming service into an "important part of Disney's bottom line." To be able to conjure up and offer a robust platform, the company needs to fill it with its intellectual properties -- even better if those IPs aren't available elsewhere. "It's almost the equivalent of deploying capital to build out our theme parks. This is a bet on the future of this business," he said. The media giant doesn't have an exact launch date for the service yet, but it's planning to reveal more information and to show a major demo of the Disney+ platform on April 11th.