Apple is cracking down on apps that secretly record your screen

In addition, TC explained that while the tool is supposed to mask sensitive data recorded from a user's screen, some information such as passport and credit card numbers are getting out. The spokesperson said the company has already reached out to developers whose apps are violating that policy, and Apple will "take immediate action if necessary." In one instance, Cupertino told the developer they have less than a day to remove the code and resubmit their app. If they fail to address the issue within that timeframe, their application would be removed from the App Store.

A company called Glassbox provides the screen recording technology the companies in question, which include Air Canada, Abercrombie & Fitch, Expedia and Hotels.com, are using. Its technology allows those clients to replay a user's actions, giving them concrete examples of how customers are using their apps. In a statement sent to Engadget, Glassbox denied that its clients are "spying" on consumers, stressing that it "provides its customers with the tools to mask every element of personal data." Further, the company said it doesn't share information with third parties and that the data it captures is "highly secured and encrypted."

Here is Glassbox's statement in full: