Netflix for iOS can automatically download new episodes

Netflix just made it easier to keep a Marie Kondo marathon going on your iPhone -- the company's Smart Downloads feature has finally made the leap to iOS. As on Android and Windows, the feature will automatically delete episodes you've watched and download the next one so long as you're on a WiFi network. You'll always have an episode ready for your commute, but won't have to consume gobs of storage for the privilege.
You can turn the feature off from the app's Download section if you'd rather manually grab shows for a long flight. The iOS addition is overdue (Android users received Smart Downloads last July), but it's more than welcome if you'd rather not juggle episodes just to be sure you have something to watch.