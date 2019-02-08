Tokyo will achieve its goal of making 2020 Olympic medals from e-waste

Many of the gadgets were handed in at NTT Docomo stores, while others were collected at post offices and other public places. While the gold and silver targets are just shy of the original goal, the program runs until March 31st, and Tokyo says there will be enough to hit the target.

Over 900 medals were handed out at the 2016 Rio games weighing over 500 kg (1,100 pounds). The IOC requires gold medals to contain at least six grams of gold and 92.5 percent silver, and gold medals at the 2018 PyeongChang Olympics were worth about $570 each. The Tokyo Olympic Committee will unveil its 2020 medal design sometime this summer.