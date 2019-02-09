Dell recalls hybrid laptop power adapters over shock risks

You'll know if you're affected if you see the manufacturing code CN-05G53P - LOC00 – XXX – XXXX – AXX (where X is a number) printed on the back. The adapters sold through both Dell's website as well as Amazon, Microcenter and other internet retailers.

Dell continues to sell later versions of the device and is offering free replacements to people affected by the recall, so you're not stuck if you like the company's approach to portable power. This is still a rather unusual recall, though, and it's a reminder that added complexity can mean added safety risks.