'Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening' gets a second life on Switch

Nintendo had a giant surprise waiting at the end of its latest Direct show: it's remaking The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening for the Switch. The company shared precious few details, but the brief gameplay demonstration showed that it would preserve the top-down perspective of the Game Boy original. This isn't a Breath of the Wild-style reimagining of the series, then, but it might be ideal for anyone wishing they could play the classic action RPG once again. You can expect it to reach Nintendo's system sometime in 2019.