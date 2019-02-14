Netflix's LA office reportedly under lockdown (updated)

According to tweets from people in the area and reports by local news station KTLA, the Los Angeles offices of Netflix have been locked down due to reports of a person with a deadly weapon in the area. KTLA is also taking shelter as its offices are on the same lot, and has reported on Twitter that police have taken a person into custody. The LA Times reports that the person detained was a former Netflix employee who called someone working there and said he had a gun. As of 8:30 PM ET, they report the scene has been cleared and the lockdown lifted.

In a statement to KTLA, Netflix said law enforcement "received a tip about a potential law enforcement incident. Police are conducting a sweep of the lot out of an abundance of caution. There is no immediate danger or threat to our employees."