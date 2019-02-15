PowerUp Toys is motorizing more paper vehicles

PowerUp Toys' flagship device is the PowerUp paper airplane kit, and it's been reimagined for its fourth iteration. Version 4.0 of the motorization kit features two propellers, providing additional power and maneuverability for your flights. The kit connects with a mobile app via Bluetooth to offer you control. It now features an autopilot feature, enabled by new onboard sensors that collect real-time flight data, that helps to stabilize your craft in windy conditions. The latest version of PowerUp will be available this fall for $59.99.

If flight isn't your thing, PowerUp Toys has a new motor kit that offers some more flexibility. PowerUp Racers allows you to attach a motor to an origami car, boat or airplane and take control. The pack of tools includes a clip-on propulsion motor, three different folding templates to create a vehicle, wheels and fastening clips to complete the vehicle of your choice. PowerUp Racers will also drop this fall for $24.99.



