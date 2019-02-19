More hockey highlights are coming to Snapchat

During the most anticipated matchups over the course of the season, the NHL will create stories using content from official sources and from fans. It will be the first professional sports league to use Snap's third-party curation tools to create stories. Snapchat's own team of editors will also be producing coverage of games and other events including NHL All-Star Weekend and the Stanley Cup Playoffs. The stories, similar to those made in partnership with the NFL, will provide behind-the-scenes footage and up-close action from inside the arena and on the ice.

As part of the expanded partnership, Snapchat will add outfits to Bitmoji for all 31 NHL teams so fans can equip their avatar with team-centric gear. New geofilters will also be available at every team's arena so fans can broadcast to others that they're at a game. Snapchat has offered similar features at NBA games.