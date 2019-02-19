Panasonic's FZ1000 II 16x superzoom targets Sony's RX10

The new sensor gives it much better low-light capability than its predecessor, Panasonic said. Other features include 12 fps shooting speeds, a 2.36 million dot EVF, dual-control wheels, 4K photo, five-axis hybrid optical stabilization and 4K 30fps video. It also has WiFi and Bluetooth for mobile device transfers. The Lumix FZ1000 II will cost $899 / £769 when it arrives in March 2019.

The Lumix DC-ZS80 (TZ95 in the UK), meanwhile, is a travel superzoom with an even longer 24-720mm f/3.3-6.4 30x Leica lens and 1/2.3-inch MOS sensor. While that's a far cry from Nikon's crazy 125x P1000, it's still pretty long, so a built-in optical stabilizer helps smooth things out. You can shoot bursts at 10 fps and 4K 3,840 x 2,160 video at 30 fps. It comes with a 2.3 million dot live view finder and a three-inch flip up touchscreen ideal for selfies and vlogging. The ZS80 is now on pre-order for $449 / £399 and will arrive at the end of April 2019.