Samsung's Galaxy S10 ad airs on TV before its flagship event

A viewer uploaded a 30-second snippet of the promo on YouTube, according to The Verge. It offers a close-up of the upcoming smartphone that seemingly confirms some of its headline features, including its hole punch display, ultrasonic fingerprint reader, rear triple-camera setup, and reverse wireless charging. Yes the ad is in Norwegian, but the visuals speak for themselves.

Samsung's Galaxy Buds emerge towards the end of the video, ensconced in their all-white charging case. The clip also reveals that you can charge the wireless buds by placing them on the back of the Galaxy S10.

Samsung is expected to unveil at least three smartphones at Unpacked tomorrow, including its much-hyped foldable handset. Chances are we'll see a Galaxy Sport smartwatch too and maybe even get an update on the Galaxy Home smart speaker. Of course, you can catch all the official breaking news from the event on Engadget.