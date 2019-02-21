Audible Latino launches with Spanish-language 'Harry Potter'

Manny Miravete, the Director of Original Content for Spanish Language at Audible, said in a statement:

"As the leader in spoken word-entertainment, Audible celebrates the power of storytelling and shares captivating stories across languages and cultures with millions of listeners across the globe. With the launch of Audible Latino, Hispanic customers now have access to a dedicated platform comprised of the largest selection of Spanish language audiobooks in the U.S. We are thrilled to provide this important audience with this customized listening experience."

Aside from the first Harry Potter installment, Audible Latino has also launched with El Principito, the Spanish translation of The Little Prince, and The X-Files: Cold Cases featuring the original Latin American voiceover talent for the hit show. The book that introduced Hogwarts to the world is now out for download from the portal, while its six sequels are now available for pre-order and will be released throughout 2019.