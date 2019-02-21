'Pokémon Go' update gives Android gamers an AR portrait mode

While you can already take pictures of the monsters you see in the wild, this new feature gives you a way to take photos of Pokémon you've already captured with the real world as their backdrop. You only have to toss a Pokéball towards your chosen background -- you'll even be able to make your Pokémon pose to interact better with real-life objects. Or, you know, to find its cutest angle. Unfortunately, Niantic hasn't revealed a release date for iOS yet and has only advised "trainers on other devices" to "stay tuned."

Trainers, #GOsnapshot is now live for level 5 Trainers on Android devices! Level 5 will be the minimum level for Trainers to access this feature. Trainers on other devices, stay tuned! pic.twitter.com/47RVFh4PpD — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) February 21, 2019