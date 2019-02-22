The Morning After: What to expect at MWC 2019

Samsung Unpacked was a masterclass in showing your good side.Technically impressive? Yes? Desirable? Perhaps. No complaints? Wait a second.

The problem with the Galaxy Fold

Flagship, foldable and 5G phones.

What to expect at MWC 2019

There's always plenty of news from Mobile World Congress, and it's either entirely expected or word gets out early. This year is shaping up to be slightly different. From foldable designs to 5G and more, this year's MWC won't only be jam-packed with news, but it should, perhaps, be exciting once again.

Light will use Sony lenses in its computational imaging tools.

Sony and camera startup Light team up for multi-lens smartphone

Camera startup Light, best known for its multi-lens cameras, has announced it's teaming up with Sony to put its tech to work in new ways. The partnership will focus on developing new versions of Light's multi-image sensors using Sony lenses. Perhaps crucially, the companies will be working on a smartphone that uses four or more cameras. You know, like that Nokia leak...

Welcome to the post-'Fortnite' era of mobile gaming.

'Gaming phones' are just flagship phones now

The specs on Samsung's Galaxy S10+ are bonkers. This baby has up to 12GB of RAM and 1TB of internal storage, with the option to add 512GB more via microSD and a vapor-chamber cooling system a lot like the one in the Xbox One X. Samsung is talking up the S10+'s Adreno 640 GPU and Infinity-O display, and it's happily comparing the new phone to a laptop in marketing materials. And gaming has become a critical aspect of the smartphone experience. Mobile is easily the largest segment of the overall video-game market, generating $63.2 billion in 2018, or 47 percent of the industry's global revenue, according to Newzoo. Meanwhile, PCs and consoles brought in a bit more than $30 billion each. This is a new reality for the industry.

But wait, there's more...

