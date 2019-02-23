The Morning After: The problem with the Galaxy Fold

But at a price. What a price!

Samsung's foldable phone is officially the Galaxy Fold

The future of mobile could be foldable. Perhaps. If you've got $2,000 at the ready. Samsung finally unveiled its flexible marvel, a dual-screened phone-tablet hybrid (just don't call it a phablet) that looks gorgeous when opened. And less so when it's not. To Samsung's credit, it looks like it's managed to achieve its promise of a foldable Galaxy phone, which will launch at the end of April. Unfortunately, however, it wasn't ready for handling at Galaxy Unpacked, and attendees had to make do with the new Galaxy S10 family. But it's not all good news.

Samsung Unpacked was a masterclass in showing your good side.

The problem with the Galaxy Fold

Technically impressive? Yes? Desirable? Perhaps. No complaints? Wait a second.

Everything that was leaked, and not much more.

Samsung Galaxy S10 and S10+ hands-on: New screen, new cameras

The Galaxy S10 and S10+ are two of four phones Samsung has unveiled, alongside a smaller S10e and a souped-up Galaxy S10 5G. We played with them and they're well-rounded, attractive flagships that, once again, iterate on a proven formula. Samsung's 2019 Galaxy series is an unsurprising mix of high-quality processors and cameras with a sumptuous screen. We've come to expect excellence from the Galaxy S series: Great design, performance, cameras and displays are pretty much table stakes now. On those criteria, the new flagships seem to deliver. But groundbreaking? Maybe not. Both the Galaxy S10 and S10+ arrive on March 8th starting at $900.

It would beam energy down to Earth using a microwave or laser.

China wants to put a solar farm in space by 2025

According to China's state-backed Science and Technology Daily, Chinese scientists plan to build and launch small power stations into the stratosphere between 2021 and 2025, upgrading to a megawatt-level station in 2030 and a gigawatt-level facility high above Earth before 2050. Without atmospheric interference or night-time loss of sunlight, these space-based solar farms could provide an inexhaustible source of clean energy.

It's over.

Netflix officially cancels 'Jessica Jones' and 'The Punisher'

Netflix has cancelled Jessica Jones and The Punisher, putting an end to the Marvel partnership that started in 2013. Jessica Jones' third season will still launch on Netflix later in 2019 as a last hurrah, but that's as far as it goes.

The company now says its inclusion was 'never intended to be a secret.'Google put a microphone in Nest Secure and forgot to tell anyone

Google's decision to bring Assistant-enabled voice controls to its Nest Secure system is causing a stir almost a year after the integration was rolled out. The problem is no one actually knew the security device, launched in September 2017, packed a microphone in the first place. Google built a mic into its Nest Guard -- a small hub with a keypad on top that communicates with the other sensors in its Secure system -- but failed to mention it in its product materials, reports Business Insider. Asked about the microphone's existence, Google said it was "never intended to be a secret." Eep.

But wait, there's more...

