Microsoft resurrects the Kinect, but for business

According to Microsoft, early adopter users have already been using the new Kinect in very useful ways. AVA Retail, for example, has been using Azure Kinect, in combination with Azure AI, for enable self checkout and grab-and-go shopping.

Perhaps most interesting in the health case uses: Ocuvera, a company that uses software to predict patient bed falls in hospitals and care homes. Apparently, after using Azure Kinect, it's been able to get patient falls from 11,000 a year to 0.

Microsoft announced that it planned to repurpose its Kinect know-how into this area at last year's Build conference, teasing tinier sensors.

According to the company's official listing, the Azure Kinect developer kit houses a "best-in-class" 1-megapixel depth camera, 360-degree 7-microphone circular array, 12MP RGB camera, and orientation sensor for "building advanced computer vision and speech models." The whole thing is less than 5 inches long and 1.5 inches thick.

It's less about the hardware here, however. It's more about the power of its Azure services and AI to make even more intelligent systems. The sensor can be used on its own, or paired with other Azure Kinect sensors. It will cost $399 and developers can preorder it today.