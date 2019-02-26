Ultra-fast USB 3.2 is coming to desktop PCs in 2019

You might not want to get too excited in the near future. You probably won't see compatible motherboards and PCs until the middle of the year (when PC part makers tend to update their wares). Moreover, the peripherals you'll need to take advantage of USB 3.2 aren't likely to show until sometime later. It might be 2020 before all the pieces fit into place, and that's not counting laptops or mobile devices.

Even so, it's a big step forward. Although you can already get 40Gbps with Thunderbolt 3 (which shares the same connector as USB-C), it's still an exotic and relatively expensive technology. You rarely see more than one Thunderbolt port on a computer outside of Apple's lineup. USB 3.2 could make very high speeds relatively commonplace and spur the creation of laptop docks, extra-quick external SSDs and other devices that want as much bandwidth as possible.