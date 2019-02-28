'The OA Part II' trailer promises its plot can still get weirder

If you've finished the first part of this unusual series focusing on a blind young woman who returns home seven years after being kidnapped with the ability to see, then it probably shouldn't sound like too much of a leap. Entertainment Weekly has more plot details to explain what you see in the trailer (possible spoilers if you didn't finish part one).

Marling's character (she is the lead actor and writer), Prairie/The OA, has successfully transferred into another universe where she was never kidnapped, and teams up with a detective to solve another mystery while her friends from Part 1 remain in their universe, still trying to figure out exactly what happened. In a recent Instagram post, Marling explained that "Our chapters vary in length, scope, and even genre," contributing to the production delay, and also setting the table for a second run that's as mind-bending as the first.