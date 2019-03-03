SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule docks with ISS

Crew Dragon is poised to return to Earth on March 8th, when it should splash into the Atlantic Ocean.

The first crewed flight isn't slated to take place until July, when NASA's Bob Behnken and Douglas Hurley will travel to the ISS for a two-week test mission. Provided all goes well, it'll represent the first human flight aboard an American spacecraft since the Space Shuttle program wound down in 2011. SpaceX won't have a monopoly when Boeing has its own crewed capsule on the way, but it could easily have the early bragging rights.

Capture confirmed! After making 18 orbits of Earth since its launch, @SpaceX's #CrewDragon spacecraft successfully attached to the @Space_Station via "soft capture" at 5:51am ET while the station was traveling just north of New Zealand. Watch: https://t.co/oJKHgK8eV7 pic.twitter.com/xO1rU5cAMM — NASA (@NASA) March 3, 2019