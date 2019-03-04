Mercedes unveils its first Formula E race car

Those performance figures sound familiar, they should -- they're comparable to what you'll get from competitors like Jaguar. While Formula E entrants don't need identical components this year, league requirements will dictate a common level of performance.

You're not looking at the final livery, and motorsport team lead Toto Wolff warned that there was "a lot of work to do" before Mercedes' two vehicles start participating in Formula E on December 15th. It's still a big step, though, and it's notable that Mercedes is the only automaker participating in both Formula E and Formula 1. Not that you'd expect less than a strong presence this season. The company is launching the EQC SUV this year, and racing will both serve as a promotional tool and inform future EVs.