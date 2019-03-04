VW’s dune buggy concept is ridiculous EV fun

"We decided on the Buggy because we think it's a real emotional Volkswagen project, " said Volkswagen CEO Herbert Diess.

The ID Buggy concept joins the increasingly crowded ID EV lineup built upon the automaker's MEB platform. "It's a very versatile platform," Diess said. The modular system allows Volkswagen to build multiple size vehicles with varying battery pack sizes. Unlike the rest of the ID lineup, the Beach Buggy will probably never make it into production.

Like the original Meyers Manx Buggy, it looks like the ID Buggy will be rear-wheel drive. Diess said that they wanted to build something that's emotional and the Dune Buggy fit that goal. How many of these could VW sell is anyone's guess. And while it's unlikely it will make it into garages. We can dream that Volkswagen decides to throw caution to the wind and drops these into showrooms. Because if that happens and you buy one, when you pull into the office, expect to spend your lunch break giving everyone a ride.

Developing