Audi’s E-Tron line gets a bit more crowded with the Q4 crossover concept

Unveiled at the Geneva Motor Show, the new Q4 E-Tron Concept takes the formula of the automaker's electric EV and shrinks it down a bit. The vehicle has an expected range of 280 miles and will probably compete with the Tesla Model Y more than the Model X. The crossover will be the first Audi to give owners the option to customize the headlight startup signature.

Ahead of the show Audi showed off it's 2019 plug-in hybrids (A6, A7, A8 and Q5) plus the A3 and Q7 will return with a plug-in option. The automaker clearly wants to be seen as king of sport and luxury electrification. If it keeps it up at this pace, it'll that could come to pass.

The automaker also showed off the E-Tron sport back in camo. We'll see it without the cover by the end of the year. Audi says it's a sleeker and sportier version of its E-Tron SUV. It'll have an expected range of over 248 miles.