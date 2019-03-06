Google's Duplex AI now makes reservations in 43 states

If a restaurant you'd like to dine at uses an online booking service that's partnered with Google, the AI will try to book a table for you that way. Otherwise, it'll call the restaurant to see if the maître d' can fit in your party. Assistant will then send you a phone notification, email and calendar invite with the details. If you don't have a Pixel phone, you might get to try out Duplex soon too, as Google plans to expand the restaurant-booking feature to more Android and iOS devices in the coming weeks.