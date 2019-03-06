Google's repair center will finally take your Pixel 3

The repair center page still points Pixel 3 owners to physical locations. However, a Google spokesperson told Android Police in a statement that "all generations" of Pixels are covered. It's "in the process" of updating the repair page to match.

It's arguably an overdue move when the Pixel 3 has been on the market for five months, or more than long enough for devices to break. The addition is better late than never, though, and it might make the difference if you were eyeing a Pixel but don't live in a place where in-person repairs are easy to find.