Show More Results

Latest in Gaming

Image credit: Nintendo
save
Save
share

‘Kid Icarus’ and ‘StarTropics’ come to the Nintendo Switch next week

The two retro games are the latest additions to the Switch’s NES selection.
Amrita Khalid
1h ago in Internet
Comments
53 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share
Save
Nintendo

Nintendo is adding a pair of vintage NES games to its Switch Online library next Wednesday. Starting on March 13th, you'll be able to play Kid Icarus and StarTropics on the online service.

Kid Icarus, which was released in North America in 1987, has assembled a sizeable cult following over the years and fans have called for a sequel. Nintendo, for its part, hasn't totally put the platformer to bed, though updates have been rare. Kid Icarus: Uprising for 3DS, released in 2012, received a warm reception from critics who welcomed the revival of the franchise.

Pit, the game's angel protagonist, was also a character in 2008's Super Smash Bros. Brawl. Kid Icarus: Of Myths and Monsters, the 1991 GameBoy sequel, was also re-released on the 3DS console in North America in 2012. Nintendo released a series of three 3D anime episodes set in the world of Kid Icarus in 2017 to celebrate the five-year anniversary of the release of Uprising. It's perhaps due to these efforts by Nintendo to keep the Kids Icarus franchise alive that an active fanbase remains.

From around the web

ear iconeye icontext filevr