Tim Cook is in on the Tim Apple joke

That's cool, it's just the leader of the free world mangling the CEO of the world's most powerful company's name in a tongue-twisted mnemonic brain fart. Luckily Tim "adult in the room" Cook took the high road through this awkward situation. He didn't belittle the President for being a mush-brained nitwit in front of the assembled White House Press Corps. No, he took the mature and rational route: changing his Twitter handle to Tim  before sitting back while the social media sphere lost its collective mind over his vicious drag. Bravo Mr. .