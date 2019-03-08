Spotify will be pre-installed on the Galaxy S10 and other new phones

There are a couple of catches that come with the free premium offer. As you might expect, it's only available to new Spotify users. If you currently have a premium subscription, have had it in the past or previously used a free trial of the service, you won't be able to cash in on the six months free. The offer is also only being extended to Galaxy S10 owners in the US. As for devices that will come with Spotify preinstalled, that includes the Galaxy S10, S10+, S10e, S10 5G, Galaxy Fold and select Galaxy A models.

Over the last year, Spotify has become the favored music app for Samsung. Last August the South Korean tech manufacturer announced that it would make Spotify the default music app on the yet-to-be-released Galaxy Home smart speaker. The partnership makes sense for Spotify, as it gets exposure to Samsung's huge customer base and continues to expand its lead over Apple Music.