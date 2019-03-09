The Morning After: Breaking up Big Tech

The details of Canada's cyptocurrency scandal.QuadrigaCX's missing millions is the messiest Bitcoin saga yet

QuadrigaCX was one of Canada's largest Bitcoin exchanges, controlling assets believed to be worth around $200 million CAD. Unfortunately, Gerald Cotten, its co-founder and CEO, passed away in December 2018. Unfortunately for customers, he was the only one who could access company funds. And then the story gets weird.

She proposed undoing Facebook's purchase of Instagram.Elizabeth Warren pledges to break up Facebook, Google and Amazon

Democratic presidential hopeful Elizabeth Warren published a post on Medium in which she detailed why she wants to break up large Internet companies such as Facebook, Amazon and Google. In her post, she accuses these companies of using their vast resources to shape the playing field and buy up potential competition.

Get in line.Porsche's Taycan EV has pulled in more than 20,000 deposits

According to Porsche's CEO, it's doubling production plans for the electric car after more than 20,000 people put down a couple of grand to show they're interested in purchasing one.

15 things you couldn't do 15 years ago when Engadget was born.Engadget at 15: A look at how much tech has changed

A lot has changed since Engadget was born in 2004. Fitness trackers, voice assistants and electric cars were the stuff of fiction. Now, most of these are commonplace, so much so that we put our trust in them on a daily basis. To celebrate Engadget's 15th birthday, we pulled out 15 things that didn't exist when this site first broke cover.

There's a reason for that.Adults are the only ones who fell for the Momo hoax

The Momo Challenge, as it's called, reportedly encourages children and teens to commit increasingly brazen acts of self-harm and criminality. It's also a complete and utter, laughably obvious hoax. Andrew Tarantola spoke to Professor Chris Ferguson who explains, "It's ridiculous if you think about if for 30 seconds, but, nonetheless, this is an appealing sort of narrative."

But wait, there's more...

The Morning After is a new daily newsletter from Engadget designed to help you fight off FOMO. Who knows what you'll miss if you don't Subscribe.

Craving even more? Like us on Facebook or Follow us on Twitter.

Have a suggestion on how we can improve The Morning After? Send us a note.