Bugatti unveils a $33,000 EV for (rich) kids

The Baby II is a tribute to the company's classic racer. It features a similar body design, though the Baby II will be three-quarters the size of the original and features a 3D-printed frame. Inside the revived racer is a rear-wheel-drive battery-powered electric powertrain with removable lithium-ion battery packs. The car features two different power modes: a "child mode" that tops out at 20km/h (about 12 mph) and an "adult mode" that reaches a top speed of 45km/h (about 28 mph). For folks who can't get enough speed, there is an optional upgrade available that unlocks the "Speed Key." That allows drivers to use up to 10kW of power and ditches the speed cap to push the vehicle to its limits.

The Baby II will sport Bugatti's traditional French Racing Blue finish (a range of other colors are available to order) and eight-spoke aluminum alloy wheels, giving it the look of a classic racer. Only 500 of the pricey novelty ride will be made, and production is set to start this fall.