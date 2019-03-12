Netflix will adapt 'Dragon's Dogma' as part of its big anime push

While it's perhaps not Capcom's most recognizable title, the show's announcement could drum up interest for the Switch version of the game coming out in April and for the franchise overall. Netflix has also teamed up with the studio behind Attack on Titan to create a new original entitled Vampire in the Garden, which revolves around the friendship between a human and a vampire girl.

The company is turning Mark Millar's Supercrooks into an anime series, as well, no doubt as part of its deal with Millarworld. Supercrooks is about a team of super villains illustrated by artist Leinil Francis Yu, the creators of Kick Ass and Wanted. Finally, Netflix has confirmed that it's working on Altered Carbon: Resleeved, a spin-off of the sci-fi series that will explore new elements of the universe's mythology.