'Apex Legends' Battle Pass and new character Octane arrive tomorrow

There's also a Battle Pass Bundle available for 2,800 Apex Coins, which immediately unlocks the next 25 levels along with their corresponding rewards. You'll also be able to earn enough Apex Coins by leveling up to get the next Battle Pass for free. If you opt not to buy the pass, you can still earn one Wild Frontier skin, 5 Apex Packs (i.e. loot boxes) and 18 new stat trackers for free.

What others call dangerous, Legends call Tuesday. Season 1: Wild Frontier coming at 10:00AM Pacific tomorrow: https://t.co/2ppF4L1WfM pic.twitter.com/ee17eJsCBy — Apex Legends (@PlayApex) March 18, 2019

Perhaps more significantly, the first season brings a new character to Apex Legends, confirming previous leaks. Octane can exchange some of his hit points for a speed boost, though he can regenerate health over time. His ultimate ability is a launchpad, which already made its way into the game over the last few days. New loot and surprises are on the way too, while this week's update will also bring balance changes, including to legend hitboxes.