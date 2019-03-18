NVIDIA's ray tracing tech will soon run on older GTX cards

What games you'll be able to play ray-tracing tech (also known as DXR) on NVIDIA GTX cards depends entirely on how it's implemented. In Battlefield V, for instance, the tech is only used to show things like reflections. On top of that, you can dial down the strength of the effect so that it consumes less computing horsepower.

Metro Exodus, on the other hand, uses ray tracing to create highly realistic "global illumination" effects, simulating lighting from the real world. It's the first game that really showed the potential of RTX cards and actually generated some excitement about the tech. However, because it's so computationally intensive, GTX cards (which don't have the RTX tensor cores) will be effectively be too slow to run it.

NVIDIA explained that when it was first developing the next gen RTX tech, it found chips using Pascal tech would need to be "monster" sized and consume up to 650 watts. That's because the older cards lack both the integer cores and tensor cores found on the RTX cards. They get particularly stuck on ray-tracing, running about four times slower than the RTX cards on Metro Exodus.

Since Metro Exodus is so heavily ray-traced, the RTX cards run it three times quicker than older GTX 10-series cards. However, that falls to two times for Shadow of the Tomb Raider, and 1.6 times for Battlefield V, because both of those games use ray tracing less. The latest GTX 1660 and 1660 Ti GPUs, which don't have RT but do have integer cores, will run ray-traced games moderately better than 10-series GPUs.

None of this was too big of an issue up until now, because there were really no games other than Battlefield V that took advantage of ray tracing. However, NVIDIA recently announced that Unity and Unreal Engine, the two largest gaming engines, would support ray-tracing. That means that developers can implement the tech by essentially just flipping it on, making it likely you'll see it in more games soon.

It's been a year since NVIDIA unveiled ray tracing, and the technology is off to a slow start, to say the least. NVIDIA is at least doing the right thing by unlocking the tech for buyers of older cards, even if it won't work that great on many games. NVIDIA will release drivers that unlock the tech in April, just keep your expectations low.