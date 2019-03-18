PlayStation Vue's multi-picture mode comes to Apple TV

PS4 owners won't be left in the lurch. Sony is updating multi-view on its own device with real-time program changes (you won't have to start from scratch every time you want to add a new program) as well as dedicated News and Sports tabs to help find programming that much faster. Neither the Apple TV nor PS4 additions will likely persuade you to subscribe to Vue by themselves, but they might tip the balance if you're prone to switch channels during live events.