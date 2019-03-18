Xiaomi's Black Shark 2 gaming phone packs a pressure-sensitive display

The pressure-sensitive feature isn't the only thing this display has going for it. The 6.39-inch AMOLED display is designed to reduce screen flicker at low brightness, improve color accuracy and reduce touch latency. While adding buttons to your screen might slow you down in some games, that shouldn't be too much of a problem thanks to the Snapdragon 855 processor. And like its predecessor Helo, Black Shark 2 has a vapor cooling chamber for smoother gameplay.

As far as other specs gamers might appreciate, the phone's 4,000 mAh battery can support 27W fast charging, and the entry level model comes with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage -- or you can opt for up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. It has two rear-facing cameras with 48 megapixels and 12 megapixels, respectively. The front-facing camera has 20 megapixels.

This is already Xiaomi's third gaming phone. It released the original Black Hawk in April 2018 and its Helo model in October 2018. By now, it's on track to compete with the likes of Razer and ASUS. As of today, Black Shark 2 is on sale in China for about $480, but there's no word yet when it will make its way to the US.