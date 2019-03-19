Show More Results

Engadget giveaway: Win a Samsung Galaxy S10 courtesy of Speck!

This also includes protective cases and Speck's GrabTab.
Jon Turi, @jonturi
47m ago in Mobile
Samsung's just finished its recent phone-launch extravaganza leaving several new handsets to choose from. If you're not a fan of super-sized phones like the S10+, but want to spend that little bit extra, you may be angling for the Galaxy S10. It has many of the hallmarks you'd want in a handset: A quality camera, good battery life, a zippy experience and... a headphone jack! It's still a valuable item to be carting along with you on everyday adventures, so slipping it into a protective case like one of Speck's Presidio line is a no-brainer.

In fact, Speck has provided us with a Galaxy S10, three of its cases and a GrabTab ($9.95) for one lucky reader this week. The Presidio Grip ($39.95+), V-Grip ($39.95+) and Pro ($39.95+) all have "Impactium shock barrier" drop protection and easy-to-hold exteriors. They're also a slim fit and allow for wireless charging without removing the case. All you need to do is head to the Rafflecopter widget below for up to five chances at winning Samsung's latest, along with the peace of mind that Speck cases can provide. Good luck!

  • Entries are handled through the Rafflecopter widget above. Comments are no longer accepted as valid methods of entry. You may enter without any obligation to social media accounts, though we may offer them as opportunities for extra entries. Your email address is required so we can get in touch with you if you win, but it will not be given to third parties.
  • Contest is open to all residents of the 50 states, the District of Columbia and Canada (excluding Quebec), 18 or older! Sorry, we don't make this rule (we hate excluding anyone), so direct your anger at our lawyers and contest laws if you have to be mad.
  • Winners will be chosen randomly. One (1) winner will receive one (1) Samsung Galaxy S10 smartphone (128GB, $899.99 value), one (1) Spect Presidio V-Grip case ($39.95), one (1) Spect Presidio Grip case ($39.95), one Spect Presidio Pro ($39.95) and one (1) Speck GrabTab ($9.95).
  • If you are chosen, you will be notified by email. Winners must respond within three days of being contacted. If you do not respond within that period, another winner will be chosen. Make sure that the account you use to enter the contest includes your real name and a contact email. We do not track any of this information for marketing or third-party purposes.
  • This unit is purely for promotional giveaway. Engadget and AOL are not held liable to honor warranties, exchanges or customer service.
  • The full list of rules, in all of its legalese glory, can be found here.
  • Entries can be submitted until March 20th at 11:59PM ET. Good luck!

