Audi's Silvercar service will deliver and pick up your car for you

The new feature follows the addition of the Q7 SUV to Silvercar's offerings, and both sound like they're meant to attract families, groups of travelers and perhaps even consummate fashionistas who need to carry dozens of suitcases when they travel. Anyone who could use the add-on can request for a pick up or a drop off via the Silvercar app or website.

While Silvercar's availability remains pretty limited, Audi has been taking steps to expand it to more locations bit by bit. In addition to the new delivery and pick-up feature, the service has also announced that it will make its way to Boston at Logan International Airport on April 15th.