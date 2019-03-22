Oslo is working on wireless charging for its electric taxis

Fortum, a Finnish utility which is working on the project, claims typical hard-wired charging is too time-consuming. This system should keep cabs on the road more often than not, as they'll top up their batteries while idling at taxi ranks.

Norway's residents have largely embraced EVs. A third of new cars sold in the country last year were electric, Reuters notes. EVs are exempt from some taxes in Norway, where there's no fossil fuel car industry to lobby against EV incentives or high taxes on traditional cars. The nation also wants all new cars to be zero emission by 2025, far outpacing the 2040 targets of the UK and France.