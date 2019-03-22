IFTTT loses some Gmail triggers on March 31st

Google's push to tighten third-party API access is already going to cost the world Google+, but a change that more of you might notice is coming to IFTTT. The service sent out emails alerting users that their "recipe" scripts involving Gmail triggers and an action that could create a draft will go away as of March 31st. According to Google, the shift is a result of the Project Strobe sweep it announced last October.

IFTTT said it worked with Google to keep the integration that will support triggers to Send an email, or to Send Yourself an email, but the API lockdown that's coming would've required too much work to change its services. Otherwise, integrations with Google will still the same, but anyone relying heavily on the automated scripts may want to double check things before they get a surprise in a few days.