Nokia says its phones sent data to China by mistake

The company also rejected talk that other phones would send similar data. Every Nokia phone outside of China sends device data to HMD Global servers (provided by Amazon Web Services) in Singapore, the company said, and abides by local laws.

This won't necessarily put the Finnish investigation to bed, and the claims about the nature of the data don't paint a full picture. While they don't directly identify a person, they could be used with corroborating info to get a clearer picture of that person's life. Still, the issue appears to have been fixed -- it's just an unpleasant reminder that a slip-up at the factory is enough to put data at risk.