The Morning After: Preparing for Apple's 'show time' event

But not the Nolan flicks.DC Universe celebrates Batman's birthday with free access March 30th

Batman is about to celebrate his 80th 'birthday' (his first appearance in Detective Comics) on March 30th, and DC Universe is using that as an opportunity to hand out more freebies. That means free access to a wide swath of its Batman movies, TV shows and (of course) comics for 24 hours that day, starting at midnight ET.

Some even labeled themselves as viruses.Two thirds of Android antivirus apps don't work properly

It can be wise to secure your Android phone with antivirus software, but which ones can you count on? You can rule out most of them, apparently. AV-Comparatives has tested 250 antivirus apps for Google's platform, and only 80 of them (just under one third) passed the site's basic standards -- that is, they detected more than 30 percent of malicious apps from 2018 and had zero false positives.

The dream of an all-in-one PC card that slips into and out of device shells is dead.Intel is ending development of its Compute Cards

The company will continue to sell its existing line of Compute Cards for the time being and will continue to offer support for the current generation of products through 2019. Beyond that, Intel will leave the modular computing concept behind.

Get ready for the State of Play.Sony will stream a PlayStation news event on March 25th

After declining to run PlayStation Experience last year and pulling out of this year's E3, Sony is turning to a different strategy for game announcements and updates. On March 25th, its State of Play streams will debut on YouTube, Twitch, Twitter and Facebook at 5 PM ET. The plan is to air these throughout the year, similar to Nintendo Direct or Inside Xbox, with the first episode focusing on trailers, game reveals and gameplay footage.

Some people like reference books.The Nissan Leaf Plus adds more EV range but not more fun

The Leaf Plus' 226-mile range should be enough for most, but it's short of its competitors. ProPilot Assist is one of the best driver's assistant systems on the market, so the driving companion is great. The only problem? Roberto Baldwin found its acceleration and steering uninspired, more like "a well-written reference book instead of a piece of great fiction."

Bad news/Good news: All evidence of your music career is gone.MySpace lost 12 years of user content

According to the site's banner announcement, "As a result of a server migration project, any photos, videos, and audio files you uploaded more than three years ago, may no longer be available on or from MySpace." Some estimate nearly 50 million songs from 2003 to 2015 have been lost. According to MySpace users on Reddit, all pre-2015 music stopped working about a year ago.

Half a decade later, Google's wearable OS is facing new, different problems.Google Wear OS at five: Older, wiser, but unpolished

Half a decade has passed since Android Wear debuted. During that time, we've seen in-screen fingerprint readers, rollable TVs, self-driving cars, super-smart AI, phones with folding screens and more. In the midst of all that technological advancement, Android Wear hasn't really changed all that much. Sure, it's smarter and has a new name (Wear OS), but it still doesn't quite feel fully-baked.

