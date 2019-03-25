Apple is launching a credit card

Security is unsurprisingly important. The virtual version of the card's data is stored in the same iPhone security chip that handles Apple Pay, and Apple doesn't know anything about your purchasing history. It also promises that Goldman Sachs won't share or sell your data to third parties for marketing.

There are financial incentives to use the card. There are no fees (not even international or over-the-limit fees), interest rates are "low," and clear reward programs. Daily Cash, for instance, gives you 2 percent cash back the same day you make any Apple Pay purchase (3 percent if it's for purchases from Apple) rather than making you wait until your billing period is over.

The card won't be limited to the digital realm. The company is prepping a real-world credit card made from titanium (yes, really) that has no long card number, signature or other potentially identifying info. If a store can't handle Apple Pay, then, you have a way to use your card without fear that a thief could make easy use of it. All of your identifying info will sit in the Wallet app, after all.

Apple Card launches in the US this summer. There are still many unknowns, but it's safe to say this is uncharted territory for the company. While it already dipped into finance with Apple Pay Cash, it's now providing the same kind of service you'd expect from a bank, not a tech giant.