Watch Sony's PlayStation stream here at 5PM ET/2PM PT

The first episode of Sony's live streaming State of Play event will take place today at 5PM ET/2PM PT. The Nintendo Direct/Inside Xbox-style event will feature game reveals, trailers and gameplay footage of upcoming titles for the PS4 and PS VR. You can watch the live stream on Twitch, Twitter, Facebook or YouTube via the video embedded below.
State of Play is Sony's new approach to delivering information about its PlayStation platforms. The company will stream several episodes of the program throughout the course of the year. State of Play is effectively the replacement to its annual PlayStation Experience event, which the company opted not to hold this year. Sony is also skipping E3, marking the first time since 1995 that PlayStation won't have a presence at the expo.